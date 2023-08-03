Stanbic IBTC, Smedan Partner To Empower 3000 SMEs

Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has reaffirmed its commitment to empowering Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs). To this end, the bank has signed a partnership agreement with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) to provide training for 3000 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) across various states in Nigeria.

According to a press release, the strategic collaboration between Stanbic IBTC and SMEDAN aligns with the bank’s commitment to supporting the growth and development of the SME sector in the country through its Enterprise Academy training programme, an initiative that has facilitated the training of over 5000 SMEs since its launch in 2021.

Highlighting the significance of the partnership, Mr. Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank, emphasised the pivotal role of SMEs in the economy. He said: “SMEs are the backbone of our economy, and we acknowledge the vital role they play in driving economic growth and creating employment opportunities.

Through our partnership with SMEDAN, we aim to empower SMEs with the knowledge and tools needed to thrive in today’s competitive business landscape.” He added: “To ensure broad participation nation- wide, the Enterprise Academy training programme will be conducted in the following states across four key geopolitical zones in the country- Enugu, Port Har- court, Ibadan, and Abuja.

The training sessions will cover a wide range of topics relevant to SMEs, including business planning, financial management, and digital marketing strategies. “We urge all SMEs to take advantage of this training opportunity.”