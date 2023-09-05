Stanbic IBTC Reports 121% Increase In H1 Profit After Tax

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, has released its audited financial results for the first half of 2023, showing a remark- able surge in profitability and key financial metrics. According to the results, in the first half of 2023, Stanbic IBTC recorded Profit Before Tax (PBT) of N82.99 billion, up 108 per cent from the PBT recorded in the same period for 2022.

Profit After Tax (PAT) of N67.92 billion was achieved in the first half of 2023, up 121 per cent for the same period in 2022. Driven by robust growth across its revenue streams, the company’s net interest income rose by 44 per cent, amounting to N72.68 billion. Additionally, non-interest revenue surged by an impressive 57 percent, reaching N98.62 billion.

Commenting on the results, Dr Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC, said: “The first half of 2023 was an eventful one for us as an organisation with- in the Nigerian operating environment…we reported significant growth in our key income lines during the period under review.

“The Group’s profitability increased by over 100 per cent year-on-year (YoY), driven by growth across our revenue streams. Interest income grew by 62 per cent YoY, mainly due to higher yield and volume of loans and investments, which aligns with our efforts to support our clients through loan offerings and investment opportunities.”

Demola reiterated that the organisation retained its Fitch AAA (nga) rating, reaffirming its position as the only financial services provider in Nigeria with the highest rating from a global rating agency. He as- sured that the organisation will continue supporting its clients’ growth by providing solutions that aid their expansion.

According to him, “Stanbic IBTC Bank successfully processed the first inbound commercial transaction on the Pan African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) in Nigeria, an initiative of the African Union and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, designed to promote intra-African trade and economic integration.