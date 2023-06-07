Stanbic IBTC reiterates commitment to wellbeing of the Nigerian child

Stanbic IBTC Holdings, a member of Standard Bank Group, has reaffirmed its commitment to the upliftment and empowerment of the Nigerian child. The bank, which stated this during its Blue Kids event, held recently to commemorate the 2023 Children’s Day, strongly emphasised promoting financial literacy among children. According to a press release, the Blue Kids’ event featured innovative and exciting activities such as a creative class, gaming activities, a financial fitness session and more. Speaking at the event, Emmanuel Aihevba, Head, Personal Clients at Stanbic IBTC Bank, expressed his heartfelt wishes to all Nigerian children, emphasising their importance to the nation’s progress.

He said: “Children’s Day serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of nurturing and safeguarding the younger generation, who represent the future leaders and change-makers of the country. Stanbic IBTC recognises its critical role in promoting children’s wellbeing and educational development and remains steadfast in its efforts to provide support and resources that contribute to their growth.”

Also, Layo Ilori-Olaogun, Head, Client Experience at Stanbic IBTC Pensions, spoke about the various innovative initiatives Stanbic IBTC creates for the nation’s future leaders. One of these initiatives is the Chil- dren Educational Savings Scheme (CHESS) account, a special savings account developed to support parents in meeting the cash flow and timing needs of their children’s education. “Available for kids between ages zero and 17 years, CHESS offers a low opening balance, a one per cent interest rate above the average savings account, a MasterCard debit card for easy access to your funds, round-the-clock access to the customer care centre via phone, email and social media and full digital banking access – Internet, App and USSD, amongst other benefits,” the statement said. Ilori-Olaogun described Stanbic IBTC’s Education Endowment Assurance as another remarkable initiative and a vehicle for saving that secures a child’s future education to a targeted amount. It is a policy that guarantees peace of mind on a child’s/ward’s edu- cation and benefits one’s dependents in case of death.

In 2020, Stanbic IBTC kicked off the Stanbic IBTC Education Trust (SET) scheme, which according to the bank, is a convenient and flexible investment plan with long-term benefits designed to support parents and guardians striv- ing to provide quality education for their children and wards. One unique benefit of Stanbic IBTC Education Trust is that payments are effected directly to the institution of learning, ensuring no diversion of funds. According to the statement, wheth- er it is primary, secondary, tertiary, or post-graduate education, parents and guardians can now contribute to funding their children’s and wards’ education.