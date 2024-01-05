Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Rewards FUZE Festival Winners With N32M

Twelve outstanding individuals were rewarded with total prize money of N32 million at the grand finale of the Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers’ FUZE Talent Show, held on 23 December 2023, according to a press release by the company.

The statement said that the top three in each category – music, dance, fashion, and technology- had the unique opportunity to showcase their unique skills at the event and were presented with cash prizes of N5 million, N2 million and N1 million for the first, second and third place winners of each category respectively.

Praise Eguajoe (Dance category), Mariam Bello (Fashion category), Chioma Ukpabi-Steve (Tech category); and Atonopriya Cotterell (Music category) emerged as the first-place winners and each walked away with N5 million cash prize. The statement further said that the FUZE Talent Show, which received an overwhelming response with over 4,000 entries from applicants, provided a platform for participants across Nigeria to showcase their raw talent.

It added that journey to the finals was rigorous, with 28 contestants taken through a two-week boot camp, several levels of competition, and weekly elimination shows, after which the top 12 contestants secured their spots in the thrilling finals. It also noted that the event was not just a talent showcase but an unforgettable experience filled with excitement and fun. Over 10,000 attendees enjoyed a full-day festival featuring a marketplace and an unforgettable concert where A-List Nigerian artistes – Adekunle Gold, Pheelz, Fave and NSG, thrilled the youthful crowd with hit after hit.

Attendees enjoyed all of this for free, keeping with the true spirit of the yuletide season – the season for giving. Commenting on the event, Olumide Oyetan, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, said: “It was truly an extraordinary showcase of Nigeria’s diverse and immense talent pool.”