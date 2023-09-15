Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Invites Entries for FUZE Talent Show

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, has invited young talents aged 18 to 35 to showcase their brilliance across diverse artistic domains, including music, dance, fashion, technology, and innovation at the second season of its FUZE Talent Show.

According to a press release, the inaugural season of the FUZE Talent Show, which took place in December 2022 and had over 8,000 guests in attendance as well as 7,000 participants, captured the imaginations of over two million viewers from all parts of Nigeria.

The statement said that the event culminated in a grand finale and concert: the FUZE Festival, during which winners were announced. It added that prospective participants should download the Stanbic IBTC Events App from the Android or iOS store, complete the registration form and submit a one-minute video showcasing their talent.

“The announcement of the FUZE Talent Show winner will take place at the eagerly awaited FUZE Festival which is scheduled to take place on December 23, 2023. With a grand prize of N32 million up for grabs, participants stand to receive industry acclaim as well as invaluable mentorship to accelerate their careers,” the statement said.

Commenting on the talent show, Olumide Oyetan, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, recalled how FUZE had emerged as a premier platform for young creatives to captivate audiences, establish connections and cultivate partnerships within the creative sector.

He highlighted that FUZE reflects the vibrant Nigerian culture across various artistic forms, catalysing and elevating the nation’s creative landscape.