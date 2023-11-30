Stanbic IBTC Pension Launches Digital Experience Centre In Abuja

In renewed efforts to deepen excellent service delivery and meet diverse pension needs, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Limited has launched a digital experience centre in Abuja to support its clients.

The Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, Mr. Olumide Oyetan who spoke during the launch on Thursday in Abuja, expressed the Pension Fund Administrator’s commitment to exposing its clients to an innovative and convenient service delivery while accessing information and support physically.

While disclosing that a number of the physical locations in the country have been upgraded bearing in mind the comfort of clients and staff, Oyetan added that 90 per cent of interactions could be carried out using the Stanbic IBTC pensions App. This includes the ability to carry out retirement processes, update details, and receive embassy letters amongst others.

He said: “A few years ago, we took the decision to increase the number of our branches across Nigeria and revamp existing ones to Experience Centres such as this, and since we started on that journey, we have seen enormous results evidenced in increased satisfaction for our clients and positive customer experience across the board.

“As Nigeria’s largest Pension Fund Administrator responsible for managing the retirement fund of over 2 million Nigerians, innovation and excellent customer experience remain some of our key value drivers.

“Therefore, while we continue to provide innovative and convenient ways for our clients to reach us digitally, and empower them to be able to carry out self-service actions on their retirement savings accounts (RSA) with minimal intervention, we also acknowledge the need for them to periodically meet with us physically to access information and support.

“For such occurrences, it is important that they meet with us in befitting environments that suit their sensibilities and that make them feel welcome always. This is the primary reason we revamped this flagship experience centre.

“Today, several Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers’ branches nationwide have been revamped to modern, digitally-oriented, experience centres. We are very proud of this achievement and will continue the journey to upgrading all our touch points to suit our clients’ needs.”

Oyetan added, “Aside from these physical branches, we have made significant investments in technology and digitalisation to ensure that our clients can easily reach us whenever they need to.

“Today, clients can easily check their balances, request statements and embassy letters, process benefit applications and update their personal data remotely via our existing self-service channels.”

Executive Director of Operations, Charles Emelue who noted that the Abuja experience centre was the fourth branch that has been worked on besides the head office, added that it was a testament to the PFA’s commitment to exceeding the expectations of its clients and offering them an excellent service delivery.

“It is also a testament to the fact that we are a responsive organization. We didn’t just take the feedback we had on them. We want every client to have the wow experience whenever they go to any of our branches.”

Executive Director, Investment, Mr. Dare Otitoju, noted that Stanbic IBTC pension managers have so far paid over a trillion naira in terms of pension benefits without retirees or clients struggling to queue at the gate or passing through the rigours known to be associated with accessing pension benefits.

"We have a philosophy for our investment; the first is safety. Remember that the pension has gone through a lot in Nigeria so introducing this current scheme is what is supposed to guarantee that at retirement, you are able to get your money and subsequently you are paid monthly without you queuing. The second is also to ensure that you have proper return on investments.

The Executive Director of Business Development, Nike Bajomo who noted that over the years clients were uncomfortable with the office space, noted that the move to revamp the space was proof Stanbic IBTC Pensions was concerned about their clients safety, comfort and ease of transacting business.

“Over time we had observed that our clients are not very comfortable in this space; in a comfortable environment clients get feedback. We came, we saw, we made the move to make the investments, even though to create an experience that is more comfortable, more befitting for our clients and we’re glad at what we see today.”