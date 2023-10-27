Stanbic Ibtc Partners Batn Foundation To Celebrate World Food Day

Stanbic IBTC Holdings, a member of Standard Bank Group, has collaborated with the British American Tobacco Nigeria Foundation (BATN) to mark the Global World Food Day, by hosting the 2023 Lagos Farm Fair.

According to a press release, under the banner of “Water is Life. Water is Food. Leave No One Behind,” this year’s World Food Day shed light on water’s pivotal role in establishing sustainable food systems.

The statement said that the Farm Fair, a pivotal component of this commemoration, was designed to facilitate direct interaction between farmers and consumers, enhance market access for local agricultural players, and foster regional growth.

Nnenna Okoro, Sector Head, Consumer, Client Coverage, Stanbic IBTC Bank, described the Farm Fair as a tribute to the hardwork, dedication, and innovation defining the agricultural community, adding that in each harvest, the country witnesses the yield of labour, the bounty of the land, and the commitment of those who toil to feed communities.

Okoro said: “As an end-to- end financial services provider, Stanbic IBTC’s purpose is to drive Nigeria’s growth and enable this generation of Nigerians to enjoy a better quality of life than the previous one.

We recognise the ever-changing demands on agricultural businesses, which can be challenging. We are committed to providing solutions and are here for the long haul. We serve as a one-stop destination for agribusinesses and their partners.”