Stanbic Ibtc, Others Restate Commitment To Environmental Sustainability

Stanbic IBTC and other members of the private sector’s Environment Social and Governance (ESG) Forum have expressed their willingness to collaborate in raising awareness and taking concrete action to achieve a sustainable environment and secure future for the African continent and the world.

They made the commitment at a media briefing in Lagos on the sidelines of the first ESG Forum, which they said, represents the private sector’s medium to increase the momentum for building bridges for a better tomorrow by “empowering the future and sustaining lives.”

Hosted by the British America Tobacco (BAT) Nigeria, the event saw other members of the forum, including the Nigeria Climate Innovation Centre (NCIC), Manufacturers’ Association of Nigeria (MAN), Enactus Nigeria, Nigeria Bottling Company (NBC), Cluster V, Blue Echo Foundation and One Foundation, among others, reiterating their commitment to a healthier, safer, greener and sustainable planet.

Speaking, Director, External Affairs, West and Central Africa at BAT, Mrs. Odiri Erewa-Meggison, said several companies and institutions may have been doing well in their efforts to mitigate the impacts of climate change and creating a better planet through various initiatives, but BAT is transform- ing and has remained deliberate in its efforts at contributing to a better planet.

“We want to drive change by creating massive awareness around the issues of climate crisis, because if we don’t act now and act fast, we all will be affected. We want a better future and so if we don’t protect the environment, we can’t sustain our businesses,” she said.

Chief Operating Officer (COO) of NCIC, Adamu Garba, who said less than 40 percent of Nigerians understand what climate change really entails, maintained that the greatest threat to the climate crisis has been the belief that someone else will take responsibility in driving the positive outcomes. He stressed that there is the need for massive education and awareness creation on the subject matter of climate change, especially in managing carbon footprints, which is very essential to the ESG outcomes.

“Bridging the gaps and holding companies accountable for their waste management, pollution and environmental impact will involve evaluation of the wellness of employees and others as ESG compliant organisations. But the best way to predict the future is to create it, and so, let us create that future together,” he said.

Also speaking, Country Director of Eractus Nigeria, Michael Ajayi, who said the group focuses on youth empowerment, lament- ed the impacts of climate change globally, adding that the crisis had brought about severe flooding in Pakistan and some African countries like Nigeria, prolonged droughts, scotching temperatures in Europe and negative effects on food security and healthcare in different parts of the world.