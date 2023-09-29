Stanbic IBTC Insurance Launches ‘Sunset Benefit Plan’

Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has unveiled its latest insurance product, the “Sunset Benefit Plan”, which, according to the company, is to help customers celebrate a life well spent and provide comprehensive funeral expenses coverage and financial security during bereavement or loss of their loved ones.

Speaking on the product, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited, Akinjide Orimolade, emphasized its importance in financial planning. He stated: “Having a comprehensive funeral expenses cover is a crucial part of financial planning as it ensures that you are not caught unprepared when the unexpected happens.

With The Sunset Benefit Plan, we are thrilled to introduce an insurance product that eases the burden of funeral expenses with the passing of a loved one. With this plan’s flexibility and customisation options, individuals can tailor their coverage to match their unique financial situations.”

Titi Ogungbesan, Executive Director, Business Development at Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited, highlighted more benefits of the product for policyholders. These additional benefits include, cover for interment, grocery, catering, childcare and a cashback benefit applicable to payment plans up to age 70.