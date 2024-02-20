Stanbic IBTC Insurance brokers holds fire, burglary webinar

To help business owners protect their businesses and mitigate losses that can occur from fire outbreaks and burglary incidents, Stanbic IBTC Insurance Brokers, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, has announced that it will hold a free Fire and Burglary Insurance webinar on Friday, February 23, 2024 between 11am and 1pm.

The company said in a press release that the webinar would help business owners gain useful insights and get equipped with the knowledge and tools necessary to protect their assets effectively. It said: “As a business owner, we know so much effort is put into seeing one’s business blossom. Imagine having to suffer losses due to fire outbreaks and burglary incidents, leading to financial setbacks and disruptions. It is better left imagined than experienced.”

Speaking on why participants should attend the webinar themed: “Fire and Burglary Insurance – The ultimate gamechanger for your business in 2024”, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Brokers, Anselem Igbo, said participants would get expert guidance from seasoned insurance professionals who understand the unique challenges faced by businesses in safeguarding against fire and burglary risks. Igbo said: “Participants who take advantage of the Fire and Burglary Insurance webinar will learn how to conduct thorough risk assessment for their business premises, identifying potential vulnerabilities and implementing preventative measures.