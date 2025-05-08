Stanbic IBTC Impacts Lives Through Nationwide Malaria Initiative

Share

In commemoration of World Malaria Day 2025, Stanbic IBTC has launched a far-reaching, multi-state initiative aimed at curbing the spread of malaria—Nigeria’s most prevalent vector-borne disease.

The outreach kicked off on April 25 in Nchatancha, Enugu East Local Government Area (LGA) of Enugu State, continued on April 28 in Okpanam, Oshimili North LGA of Delta State, and concluded on April 30 in Wudil Ward, Wudil LGA, Kano State.

The initiative provided free malaria testing and diagnosis, administered treatment to those who tested positive, delivered educational sessions on malaria prevention, and distributed long-lasting insecticidal nets (LLINs).

In total, over 5,800 individuals benefited directly from the programme across the three States.

Speaking on the initiative, Kunle Adedeji, Acting Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, said:

“We are proud to support World Malaria Day 2025 and contribute to global efforts to control and eliminate malaria. Our partnerships with local stakeholders have helped raise awareness, promote prevention and control measures, and inspire action toward achieving a malaria-free world.”

2025 World Malaria Day theme, “Malaria Ends With Us: Reinvest, Reimagine, Reignite,” underscores the need for renewed commitment to malaria control efforts. Stanbic IBTC responded by adopting a grassroots, multi-state approach targeting high-risk communities.

The intervention comes at a critical time, as sustained investment in malaria prevention remains essential. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), there were an estimated 263 million malaria cases and 597,000 deaths globally in 2023—about 11 million more cases than in 2022.

Nigeria bears a significant share of this burden, accounting for 30.9 per cent of all malaria deaths in the WHO African Region. Alarmingly, children under the age of five represent approximately 76 per cent of malaria deaths in the region, making timely, community-based interventions crucial.

Stanbic IBTC’s programme reinforces its long-standing commitment to health, well-being, and sustainable development in the communities it serves. By focusing on grassroots engagement, the bank ensures that life-saving resources and information reach those most vulnerable.

The campaign serves as a model for effective corporate intervention in public health. By supporting prevention, early diagnosis, and treatment strategies, Stanbic IBTC is helping to save lives and build community resilience against a disease that is both preventable and treatable.

The initiative aligns with global efforts that, according to WHO, have averted an estimated 2.2 billion cases of malaria and 12.7 million deaths since 2000.

