Stanbic IBTC Holdings Unveils Fintech Subsidiary, Zest

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, yesterday officially unveiled its Fintech subsidiary, Zest, which according to the company, would enable it to play active roles in the area of digital payments and technology.

Zest (formerly Stanbic IBTC Financial Services) started commercial operations in May 2023, functioning primarily as a Payment Service Provider, having received all the relevant regulatory approvals to commence operations.

The grand unveil of the fintech company, which took place at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos, with proxy unveil carried out in Port Harcourt, Kano and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), had as its theme, “Universe 1.0.” and marked the introduction of the brand to the public.

In his opening remarks at the event, Chairman of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, Mr. Basil Omiyi, noted that Zest was setup to execute a solution-driven, platform orchestration strategy that will serve consumers, businesses, application developers, and other financial services providers.

Delivering the keynote address, Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, Dr Demola Sogunle, stated that Zest as the group fintech subsidiary, would be the epicenter of solutions delivery, new partnerships, and better experiences in the area of payments and customized solutions delivery.

Also speaking at the event, Chief Executive of Zest, Stanley Jacob, further explained the key design principles, which, according to him, bothers on the delivery of a multi-railed platform strategy that enables businesses to collect payments in any form that the customer wants to pay, human centered design, growth powered by e-Commerce and operational excellence.