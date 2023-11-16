Stanbic Ibtc Bank Shines At WIMCA 2023

Stanbic IBTC Bank Limited, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings has been recognised as the Most Outstanding Bank Supporting Women-Owned Businesses at the Women in Marketing and Communications Award (WIMCA) held in Lagos, Nigeria recently. WIMCA is the largest gathering of female professionals in brand, marketing and communications in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa.

The event celebrates outstanding women and corporate organisations for their contributions to the growth of their industries and the country. Receiving the award, Olajumoke Bello, Head of Enterprise Banking at Stanbic IBTC Bank, expressed profound appreciation to the organisers for the honour, promising that the bank remains committed to supporting every woman whether in career or business through its Blue Blossom community curated specifically for women.

Olajumoke said: “We believe that women’s activities are pivotal to the development of any economy, and we are committed to providing them with the support they need to succeed.” She added that the move has been welcomed by women in the business landscape, who see it as a significant step towards achieving gender equality in the financial sector, noting that the initiative will create more opportunities for women entrepreneurs and executives to succeed in their businesses and achieve their financial goals.