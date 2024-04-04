Stanbic IBTC Bank Shines At 2024 Euromoney Global Private Banking Awards

Stanbic IBTC Bank, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, has once again cemented its position as a leader in the banking sector by clinching two coveted awards at the 2024 Euromoney Global Private Banking Awards. The bank emerged as “Nigeria’s Best International Private Bank” and “Nigeria’s Best for Digital Solutions,” reaffirming its expertise and commitment to delivering innovative financial solutions in Africa’s dynamic financial landscape.

The Euromoney Global Private Banking Awards, renowned as the foremost awards programme in the global private banking and wealth management industry, celebrates excellence in private banking services worldwide. These awards recognise institutions that demonstrate exceptional performance in providing clients with superior advice, service, and solutions. Expressing his delight at the recognition, Mr. Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Bank.