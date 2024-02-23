Stanbic IBTC Bank Reiterates Commitment To Support Healthcare Sector

The Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, Dr Demola Sogunle, has expressed the commitment of the company to support the nation’s healthcare sector by ensuring that it always provides innovative product offerings that are designed to boost the aspirations of healthcare providers.

Sogunle, who stated this in his opening remarks at Stanbic IBTC Bank’s (a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings) inaugural healthcare breakfast session on Thursday, said the event was organised, “ to connect innovators, disruptors, and change-makers that are shaping Nigeria’s healthcare landscape.”

He urged healthcare providers who attended the hybrid event to explore the Stanbic IBTC Bank’s product offerings, stressing that the bank is committed to supporting their visions.