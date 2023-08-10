Stanbic IBTC Bank Highlights Benefits Of Trade, Export Finance

Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, recently participated in an Export Capacity Building Programme for registered exporters organised by the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC).

According to a press release, the event, which took place at the Lagos Travel Inn, served as a platform for industry experts to discuss and shed light on the various benefits of trade export and financing. Specifically, Olatunde Oladejo, Manager, Trade Finance, Stanbic IBTC Bank, delivered an enlightening speech on the immense benefits that trade export and financing can bring to businesses.

He discussed how effective trade export strategies can open doors to new markets, drive revenue growth, and strengthen business relationships. He also highlighted the comprehensive suite of trade finance solutions offered by Stanbic IBTC Bank, designed to provide exporters with the financial support and expertise to successfully navigate the global trade landscape.