Stanbic IBTC Bank boosts support for SMEs

Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, recently concluded its SME Collab Market Storm events, which took place between July 13 and August 14 and spanned across major cities in the country, including Ibadan, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Onitsha. According to a press release, the initiative was part of Stanbic IBTC Bank’s comprehensive strategy to support entrepreneurs. The statement said that during the events, participants benefited from numerous activities that will facilitate SME growth in the respective locations. Such activities included free FIRS tax registration, account opening, digital onboarding, and loan access education. Market leaders’ testimonies and endorsements confirmed the bank’s significant impact and ability to connect with the local business community.

Comrade Sarumi Fatai, Chairman of Zone 1 Gbagi Market, said: “We are pleased and grateful to Stanbic IBTC Bank for bringing this market storm initiative to our market. They have shown us that they care about our welfare and our businesses. “They have given us access to loans, savings, insurance, and other financial services to help us grow and prosper. We thank them for their generosity and support.” Casimir Obilor, Chairman of Kubwa Village Market in Abuja, stated that Stanbic IBTC Bank stormed the Kubwa market with amazing offers and benefits they could not afford to miss.

“They educated us on how to manage our finances, how to protect our assets, how to access credit and how to plan for the future. They have also rewarded us with gifts and prizes for opening accounts with them. We appreciate their kindness and partnership,” he said. Likewise, Collins Owhonda Junior, Chairman of Mile 3 Market in Port Harcourt, was delighted and impressed by Stanbic IBTC Bank’s market storm initiative. He said the Bank brought a lot of value and opportunities that will make a difference in the lives and businesses of every market woman.