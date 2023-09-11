Stan Nze, Wife Celebrate 2nd Wedding Anniversary, Expecting First Child (Video)

Prominent Nollywood actor, Stan Nze and his wife, Blessing Jessica Obasi, are both expecting their first child as they celebrate their second years wedding anniversary.

The actor took to his Instagram page to share the good news with a lovely video of him and his wife’s protruding baby bump in elegant native attires.

Celebrating their anniversary, Stan Nze noted that getting married to his wife was the best decision of his life and they're grateful to their maker for the kind of love he has blessed them with.

Captioning the video, he wrote, "2 years today; Still the best decision of our lives I don't know what we did right to deserve this kind of love. We are grateful to Jesus. Our 3rd year is definitely a unique phase – Our year of nurturing. Please say a prayer for us Happy 2nd Anniversary to Us" See video below …