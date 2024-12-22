Stampedes Show Gravity Of Economic Distress In Nigeria — Ezekwesili

Share

Former Minister of Education and Presidential candidate on the 2019 general election, Obiageli Ezekwesili, has said the recent stampedes in Ibadan, Okija, Anambra State and Abuja signalled the gravity and scale of economic distress in the country.

Ezekwesili who expressed grief over the tragic incidents noted, “Nigerians have become victims of widespread food poverty, especially among low and peripheral middle-income families.”

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that no fewer than 20 residents of Okija community in Anambra State lost their lives in a stampede of rice palliative distribution on Saturday.

On the same day, an unspecified number of people also died following a stampede in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The unfortunate incident occurred when one of the Catholic churches in the FCT was distributing food items to vulnerable persons.

It would be recalled that over 35 people, mostly children, died during a stampede at a carnival in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, a few days ago.

Reacting to the tragic deaths across the country, Ezekwesili, in a post on her X handle said: “The serial losses of several children who went in search of free food should send the strongest message yet to all self-indulgent ‘leaders’ in Nigeria’s public offices.

“My heart cries out for the families of the victims of the three stampedes that occurred during charity food distribution events in Ibadan, Okija in Anambra State, and Abuja.

“Nothing in recent times has signalled the gravity and scale of economic distress in our land more than these similar tragedies in a season of celebration.

“The fact that some like to deny is that Nigerians have become victims of widespread food poverty, especially among our low and peripheral middle-income families.

“I feel sad for the well-intended organizers of the three programs across the country who grossly underestimated the scale of beneficiaries that would show up in this season of famine in our land. And then, of course, our weak emergency response system that has often failed to mitigate tragedies.

“These serial losses of several of our children who went in search of free food should send the strongest message yet to all self-indulgent ‘leaders’ in Nigeria’s public offices. But will they hear?”

