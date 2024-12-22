Stampedes: Shettima Condoles Families Of Victims

Share

Nigeria’s Vice President and former Governor of Borno State, Sen, Kashim Shettima has mourned the victims of the Ibadan, Anambra, and Abuja tragic stampedes that claimed the lives of many.

Shettima who spoke in a statement issued on Sunday by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, expressed deep sorrow over the losses, just as he offered prayers to the departed.

The Nigerian leader, however, underscored the urgent need for improved safety measures during public gatherings while assuring affected families that the Federal Government would provide necessary support during this difficult period.

“I am extremely saddened by these tragic incidents that have claimed innocent lives. My prayers and thoughts are with the grieving families of all victims, including those who sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment.

“I am particularly distraught by the fact that so many lives of Nigerians, particularly children, have been lost in stampedes that ought to have been avoided through proper planning and organisation.

“This is not just a loss for individual states; it is a loss for the entire nation. May the Almighty God grant eternal rest to the souls of the departed.

“We stand ready to support the bereaved families through this difficult period, and no effort will be spared in providing the necessary assistance they need.

“We have directed relevant agencies to provide immediate support to affected families. To those currently receiving treatment in various hospitals, their recovery is our priority, and we will stand with them through this challenging time,” he stated.

