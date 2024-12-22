Stampedes: Sanwo-Olu Urges Clearance For Philanthropic Events

Share

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has expressed deep concern over recent stampedes during philanthropic events across the country, which have resulted in tragic loss of lives.

Extending his condolences to the affected families, the governor emphasized the importance of taking proactive measures to ensure the safety of large gatherings.

In a statement released on his official social media platform on Sunday, Governor Sanwo-Olu urged individuals and organizations planning to distribute items to large crowds to seek prior clearance from the Lagos State Safety Commission.

He noted that the agency is equipped to manage such events effectively and prevent disasters.

“The Lagos State Safety Commission, in collaboration with security agencies, has implemented measures for efficient crowd control at high-attendance events.

Registering your events through the Commission’s platform will ensure a safe and orderly process,” the governor stated.

The call comes in light of the increasing frequency of crowd-related tragedies during charity distributions, emphasizing the need for better planning and security measures to safeguard lives in Lagos State.

