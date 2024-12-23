Stampedes: Obi Criticizes IGP’s Directive Restricting Palliative Distribution

Share

Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has heavily criticized the recent directive by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) placing restrictions on the distribution of palliatives to the less privileged.

In a statement released on Monday via his X handle, Obi acknowledged the intent behind the directive, which aims to address safety concerns following recent stampedes during palliative distributions.

However, he warned that the measure could discourage acts of kindness and compassion in a period of widespread economic hardship.

While commending the IGP for addressing public safety, Obi emphasized the potential for abuse and the risk of creating barriers that deter citizens from assisting the needy.

“The latest directive of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) placing some restrictions on the distribution of palliatives to the less privileged in our midst is disturbing,” Obi said.

He urged a balance between safety and compassion, advocating for better organization of palliative efforts rather than imposing excessive bureaucracy.

“Rather than requiring people to seek permission to assist those in need, we should encourage them to find better, more organized ways to offer such help,” Obi stated.

Obi also called on the government to tackle the root causes of the prevailing economic hardship, highlighting the importance of long-term solutions over temporary restrictions.

He stressed that acts of goodwill must be encouraged, not stifled, as Nigerians grapple with hunger, pain, and frustration.

“The government must do more to address the root causes of this hardship, providing lasting solutions rather than creating obstacles for those stepping in to fill the gaps created by government’s insensitive policies,” he added.

Obi urged the IGP to review the directive and ensure the police work collaboratively with citizens to foster safe and efficient distribution of aid.

He also emphasized the need for unity and compassion in alleviating the suffering of Nigerians.

