Stampedes: Alia Sympathizes With Tinubu, Bishops, Abuja, Oyo, Anambra Govts

Share

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia had sympathized with the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Bishops and the entire people of Oyo, Abuja and Anambra states over the recent stampedes, describing them as unfortunate.

In his condolence message to the President, the families of the victims and their state governments, Governor Alia described the incidents as painful, saying the ugly events have put the nation in mourning at a time when the whole world is about to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

He charged charity organizations, philanthropists, and event planners to always consider the safety of Nigerians, insisting that “the precious lives that the country has lost at this time would have been averted if proper safety measures were put in place”.

While praying for a quicker healing for the injured, and eternal rest for the deceased, Governor Alia equally prays to God to grant the grieving families the fortitude to bear the painful demise of their loved ones.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"