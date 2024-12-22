Stampedes: Abiodun Mourns Victims In Oyo, Anambra, FCT

Share

The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has expressed sadness over the stampedes at palliative distribution venues in Anambra State, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), which claimed approximately 65 lives and left many injured.

In a press statement shared on Sunday, Abiodun extended condolences to the governments and people of the affected regions, as well as the families of the victims.

He described the loss of innocent lives in the pursuit of basic survival needs as “Heartbreaking” and called for caution during such events to prevent further tragedies.

“On behalf of the people of Ogun State, we commiserate with Governors Seyi Makinde, Charles Soludo, and the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, as well as the victims’ families and all Nigerians.

“May the souls of the departed rest in peace,” he stated.

The governor’s message comes amid nationwide mourning and renewed calls for improved planning and security at palliative distribution sites to avoid crowd-related disasters.

