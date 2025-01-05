Stampede: Yoruba Community In France Urges Support For Families

Share

The Yoruba Cultural Heritage in France has pleaded with tiers of government in Nigeria and individuals to assist the families of those who lost their children during the stampede that occurred in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The Yoruba Community, in a statement issued by its leader, Oba, Bamidele Aderounmu, also commiserated with the Oyo State government and the families that lost their loved ones during the stampede.

Aderounmu, however, asked the government and other philanthropists planning such palliatives in the future to put in place measures to prevent the loss of lives that occurred at the Islamic High School, Bashorun District, Ibadan.

The Yoruba Community in France consequently expressed its heartfelt sympathy for the lives lost during the stampede and for the families who were forever impacted by the incident.

The statement reads, “We stand united with the affected families, offering our deepest sympathies and unwavering support during this time of unspeakable grief.

“The loss of these wonderful children is a tragedy that touches the core of our humanity, and as a community, we mourn together.

“This tragedy serves as a painful reminder of the importance of vigilance and preparedness in ensuring the safety of our communities.

“We trust and have full confidence that the Government and the relevant authorities will handle the situation with the utmost diligence and care by implementing measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

“In this time of mourning, we urge everyone to come together in solidarity and support for the affected families. Let us offer not only our prayers but also practical assistance to those in need as they navigate this harrowing ordeal.

“We stand in solidarity with the Oyo State Governor, His Excellency Gov. Seyi Makinde, Alhaji Oriyomi Hamzat, Olori Naomi Silekunola, and the Principal of the school, Mr.Fasasi, trusting in their commitment to address the concerns arising from this incident with compassion and urgency.”

Share

Please follow and like us: