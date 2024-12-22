Stampede: Reps Mourn, Call For Urgent Safety Measures

Share

On Sunday, the House of Representatives expressed profound grief over the tragic loss of lives, including children, in three separate stampedes that occurred during a funfair in Ibadan and two charity events in Okija and Maitama, Abuja.

These heartbreaking incidents, which took place on Wednesday and Saturday, resulted in several fatalities and left many others injured.

According to reports, the stampedes were caused by overcrowding at the events, highlighting critical lapses in crowd management.

The affected locations include Ibadan in Oyo State, Okija in Anambra State, and Maitama in the Federal Capital Territory.

Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, described the tragedies as unfortunate and called for a comprehensive investigation to prevent similar occurrences.

He also emphasized the need for heightened vigilance and safety measures during the upcoming Christmas and New Year festivities.

“As we mourn the loss of these young lives, we reaffirm our commitment to supporting initiatives that promote safety, well-being, and the protection of human life,” he said.

Similarly, Deputy Speaker Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu echoed the Speaker’s sentiments.

He urged all stakeholders including security agencies, event organizers, and community leaders to address lapses in crowd management and implement proactive safety protocols.

“These incidents underscore the urgent need for collaborative efforts to safeguard lives and prevent such devastating occurrences,” Kalu stated.

However, to abate recurrences, the Inspector-General of Police has issued a directive mandating event organizers to involve security agencies in managing large gatherings.

The Police Spokesperson emphasized that negligence in ensuring safety at public events constitutes a criminal offense under Nigerian law, referencing Section 196 of the Penal Code and Section 344 of the Criminal Code.

The House also extended its deepest sympathies to the families of the deceased and wished the injured a swift recovery.

Spokesman of the House, Rep. Akin Rotimi Jr., reiterated the commitment of lawmakers to push for stringent safety regulations at public events to prevent future tragedies.

