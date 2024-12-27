Stampede: ‘Organizers Are Innocent, Let Them Go’, Primate Ayodele Pleads With FG

Share

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has pleaded with the Federal Government of Nigeria to let go of the organizers of the Ibadan children’s Christmas party that led to a stampede, killing more than 30 children.

The organizers, Oriyomi Hamzat and Ooni’s Ex-wife, Olori Naomi Silekunola have been arrested and are currently remanded in prison.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele noted that the organizers had done nothing wrong because they only wanted to assist the government by providing succour for the people.

He fumed at a popular pastor, Marcus Tibetan who mentioned that the death was a ritual orchestrated by the organizers. Primate Ayodele described the pastor as a devil’s incarnate who has never done anything good for humanity.

“Oriyomi Hamzat and Naomi have not done anything wrong, they didn’t do any ritual as claimed by some pastors. Those pastors are the devil incarnate, they are doomed in their calling and will open their virus-infested mouths to spill rubbish. They can’t do anything to help humanity.”

“The government cannot do it alone, the organizers are only helping the government by reaching out to the downtrodden. They did it out of pure heart and the government should tamper justice with mercy and consider letting them go.”

Primate Ayodele sympathized with the families that lost their children but blamed their negligence. He reiterated that the organizers were not responsible for the death, making it known that it was a call on the government to do better for the nation because poverty was the reason people trooped out in their thousands.

“For the family that lost their children, I sympathize with them but it is their negligence. Naomi and Oriyomi are not responsible for the death, they did all they did out of pure heart and this happened because of the level of poverty in our land, things are very difficult and these philanthropists cannot be blamed.”

He made reference to a viral video of the crowd at President Tinubu’s residence in Lagos, explaining that people are hungry and the government should be blamed for whatever happens as a result of it.

“Tinubu’s house was also filled with thousands of people waiting for tokens because there is really so much hardship in the land. I blame the president, governors, and security operatives because if there was food, no one would go there to collect N5,000.”

