Stampede: Ondo Govt Issues Crowd Control Directives

The Ondo State government has issued a series of directives outlining crowd control measures aimed at regulating public gatherings and ensuring the protection of lives and property during events in the state.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr Kayode Ajulo SAN in a statement said the directives were in response to the recent spike in tragedies across the country, and in a bid to enhance public safety and order during gatherings across the state.

Ajulo said one directive is for law enforcement agencies to conduct thorough risk assessments of any planned gatherings, considering expected attendance, location, and potential for unrest.

Also, organizers of public events must notify local authorities prior to the event. This notification, he said should include details such as date, time, venue, and expected number of attendees.

Besides, the government stated that adequate police and security personnel must be deployed to gather intelligence and maintain order before and during events. It said crowd management teams would be responsible for monitoring the event and addressing any issues that arise.

Other directives released on Sunday included establishing clear communication channels between event organizers and law enforcement, and regular updates should be shared to ensure swift responses to any crowd-related incidents.

The government said technology including drones and CCTV cameras must be deployed for surveillance and monitoring to observe crowd dynamics in real-time.

The directives read “Develop and disseminate emergency response plans for potential incidents. All personnel must be trained on these protocols.

“Ensure a qualified medical team, emergency preparedness team, ambulances, and security personnel are present for events with over 300 participants, whether spiritual, physical, political, or social. Position medical teams and security personnel strategically within and outside the venue.

“All actions taken must comply with all the laws in operations in Nigeria with full adherence and respect to the Constitutional rights of citizens to assemble peacefully. Any violations of these directives may result in legal action against the organizers or participants.”

Dr. Ajulo stated that the directives also called for enhanced collaboration between event organizers, law enforcement agencies, and local government authorities. He stressed the importance of proactive measures, such as communication protocols and venue accessibility, to prevent incidents and ensure public safety.

The Chief Law Officer of the State reiterated that these measures are designed to protect lives and property, urging full compliance from all parties involved.

