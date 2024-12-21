Stampede: Omokri Condemns Politicization, Calls For Empathy

Share

Social media commentator and former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has criticized the politicization of tragedies in Nigeria, particularly the recent rice stampede in Okija, Anambra State.

In his statement issued on Saturday, Omokri expressed disapproval of those reacting differently to similar incidents based on their locations and victims.

He urged Nigerians to demonstrate empathy regardless of regional or political affiliations.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that the tragic incident in Okija claimed several lives during a palliative distribution event.

This incident has, however, sparked nationwide discussions about safety measures and the responsibilities of organizers.

Reflecting on a similar stampede in Ibadan, Oyo State, Omokri called out those who mocked victims in Ibadan but now express grief for those affected in Okija.

“Are we not all human beings?”

“Why should our reaction to the same event differ based on where it happened and who were the victims?” Omokri Questioned.

Omokri extended his condolences to the families of the victims who lost their lives during the Okija rice stampede.

He urged state governments to learn from such recurring incidents by implementing stricter crowd control and fraud prevention measures to ensure safety at mass gatherings.

“Stampedes can occur anywhere and at any time,” Omokri said, citing recent global incidents in South Korea, Israel, the U.S., and European countries.

“When they occur, let us learn the needed lessons instead of politicising them based on what part of the country the incident rested its ugly head.”

The Okija tragedy is not isolated. Similar incidents have occurred across Nigeria, including the recent stampede at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Abuja, where ten people, including children, lost their lives while receiving food and clothing.

These frequent tragedies highlight the urgent need for better organization and safety protocols during charity events and other public gatherings.

