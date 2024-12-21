Stampede: Obi Laments Recurring Incidents, Mourns Victims

Share

The former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has expressed profound sorrow over the recent stampedes in Ibadan, Abuja, and Okija, Anambra State, which claimed over 60 lives within days.

In a statement issued via his verified X handle on Saturday, Obi lamented the loss of innocent lives, especially children, describing the incidents as a reflection of the systemic failures plaguing Nigeria.

While commending the event organizers for their charitable efforts in providing food and support to vulnerable Nigerians, he, however, called for urgent reforms to address the underlying issues of hunger and poverty driving such desperation.

He noted that the stampedes occurred under heartbreaking circumstances. In Ibadan, Oyo State, about 35 people, mostly children, lost their lives at a Christmas Funfair.

Similarly in Abuja, at least 10 people died and many were injured while scrambling for palliative. Also in Okija, Anambra State, another 19 lives were lost in a similar struggle for food items.

Obi described these incidents as tragic and avoidable, emphasising the harsh economic realities that have driven many Nigerians to extremes in their quest for survival.

Obi expressed anguish over the paradox of a nation blessed with abundant resources yet unable to feed its citizens.

He questioned how such widespread hunger and poverty could persist in a country endowed with fertile lands and natural wealth.

“My heart bleeds,” Obi stated, highlighting the urgent need for a systemic approach to solving the country’s economic challenges.

In his message, Obi extended his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and the people of Oyo, Anambra, and the Federal Capital Territory.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of the departed souls and for the quick recovery of the injured.

Obi also urged Nigerians to come together to address these systemic issues and prevent further tragedies.

While acknowledging the kind intentions of the event organizers, Obi stressed the importance of better planning and crowd control measures to ensure the safety of participants.

He called on authorities to take decisive action to alleviate hunger and poverty, ensuring no Nigerian loses their life in search of basic necessities.

