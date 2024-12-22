Stampede: Obi Condemns Arrest Of Ex-Ooni Of Ife’s Wife

Share

Amid national mourning over the tragic loss of lives at the palliative distribution events in Anambra State and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as well as the children’s funfair in Ibadan, Oyo State, the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi has voiced concerns over the arrest of the organizers, the former wife of the Ooni of Ife, Queen Naomi.

The initiative, led by the former wife of the Ooni of Ife, was reportedly aimed at alleviating hunger but resulted in a stampede that claimed several lives.

While extending his condolences to the affected families and communities, the former Governor of Anambra State expressed dismay at the criminalization of an act of goodwill, urging the government to reconsider its stance.

He, however, emphasized that such tragedies reflect the dire hunger and poverty plaguing Nigeria.

“Acts of goodwill, even when they unintentionally lead to unfortunate outcomes, should not be criminalized. This particular initiative sought to bring relief to the people,” Obi said.

He further criticized systemic governance failures, noting that the root cause of such tragedies lies in the policies and inactions of leaders who have perpetuated widespread suffering.

He called for accountability to begin with those in positions of power rather than targeting well-meaning individuals attempting to address the nation’s hardships.

Obi also urged the government to focus on creating sustainable policies that uplift citizens and prevent desperation for basic necessities.

“Let us prioritize actions that rebuild trust and ensure such tragedies do not occur again,” he stated.

The arrest of the ex-Ooni of Ife’s wife has sparked widespread debate, with many questioning the government’s approach to addressing the underlying issues of poverty and systemic failure.

