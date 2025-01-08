Stampede: Group Calls For Public Inquest Into Recent Tragedies Across Nigeria

Share

The Centre for Public Accountability has demanded a full public inquest from the governments of Oyo, Anambra, Bauchi, Nasarawa States, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Administration, and other relevant authorities into the tragic stampedes that have recently occurred across various states, resulting in the loss of innocent lives.

These incidents, which took place in Ibadan, Oyo, Abuja, Bauchi, Keffi, Nasarawa, and Okija, Anambra State, have left a trail of devastation and grief.

In a statement issued by its director of publicity, Dr Karim Adegboyega, the group called for an urgent and comprehensive public inquiry into these stampedes.

The tragic events include the loss of 35 children’s lives at a Christmas funfair in Ibadan, 10 fatalities during a church-organized charity event in Abuja, 22 deaths at a food distribution event in Anambra, four women killed in Bauchi while scrambling for ₦5,000, and the crushing of two students in Keffi, Nasarawa State, during a chaotic rush for free bags of rice.

The group, which praised the swift actions of the Ondo State government in implementing effective crowd management directives that the State Attorney General issued to forestall such incidents, which have been acknowledged and now adopted by several other States, stressed the need for immediate and enforceable safety measures, including the involvement of trained humanitarian professionals and security agencies at such events.

CPA emphasized the necessity for a thorough investigation into both the immediate and root causes of these stampedes. It stated that a holistic approach is required to prevent such tragedies from recurring in the future.

However, the group did not hesitate to criticize the Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde, for his recent remarks regarding the ongoing case against the ex-Queen of the Ooni of Ife, Naomi Ogunwusi, and prominent radio presenter and founder of Agidigbo FM, Alhaji Oriyomi Hamzat.

The group alleged the governor of attempting to influence the justice process through his statements, raising concerns that his comments could undermine the integrity of the judicial process.

“Governor Seyi Makinde, through his comments, has subtly suggested to the public what we do not know at this stage of the case.

“His remarks have indirectly answered unsettling questions about the handling of similar incidents in other regions, which never became subjects of prosecution except for Oyo State.

“Without undermining the grief of the families of the children who tragically lost their lives, we condemn the politicization of this tragedy and state that it is irresponsible to use this incident to settle political scores.

“We understand that no amount of compensation can bring back the lives lost, but it is crucial to honour their memory, ensure justice, and prevent future tragedies.

“The government must implement stringent crowd control measures across the country, as we recognize that such incidents will not deter future distribution of relief materials,” they added.

The group also questioned whether the charges of murder brought against Ex-Queen Naomi and Oriyomi Hamzat were premeditated, noting that the original intent of the organizers was to alleviate hunger before things spiralled into chaos and disaster.

It emphasized the importance of a meticulous investigation into the actions of the organizers and others involved.

“Justice must prevail and avoid the travesty of placing the wrong individuals in the dock. These individuals, if anything, deserve bail. Governor Makinde should not position himself as an emperor who stifles the process and integrity of the law.

“We will ensure that justice is served in this case, as the world watches the outcome of the investigation and awaits the legal advice of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

“This is not just a matter of regional concern but one of national importance, requiring unwavering commitment to fairness, transparency, and justice,” the group concluded.

