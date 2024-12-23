Stampede: Foster Economic Self-Sufficiency To Eliminate Palliatives, LND Tells FG

Share

The League of Northern Democrats (LND) has called on the Federal Government to develop economic policies that would foster self-sufficiency and reduce or even eliminate the need for such hangouts.

The league in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Dr Ladan Salihu, said this would address the root causes of poverty and hunger in the country and prevent the unfortunate deaths that occurred recently as a result of the struggle for palliatives by Nigerians.

“As Nigeria grapples with alarming levels of poverty, hunger, and destitution the generosity of individuals and organisations providing relief to the vulnerable is highly commendable,” the LND stated.

It further said the tragedies that occurred in Abuja and Anambra State called for the urgent need for safer, more effective methods of delivering assistance.

It advised the establishment of multiple distribution centres to reduce congestion and improve accessibility for recipients, as well as partnering with law enforcement to maintain peace and order during distribution activities.

“We urge all stakeholders, government agencies, non-governmental organisations, religious bodies and community leaders, to adopt measures that prevent such incidents,” the league advocated.

Among these measures, according to them, include the deployment of “trained personnel to manage crowds during distribution events to ensure order and safety, and the implementation of pre-registration of beneficiaries with designated time slots for collection to minimise overcrowding.”

LND added that as the end of the year approaches, “we urge all well-meaning individuals and organisations to adopt practices that uphold the dignity and safety of beneficiaries.

“Let us continue to demonstrate compassion and solidarity, working together to create a society where no one is left behind.”

It sympathised with the bereaved families and wished the injured a swift recovery.

“May acts of kindness bring hope and joy, never sorrow,” the league prayed.

Share

Please follow and like us: