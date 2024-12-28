Stampede: FHA MD Calls For Calm, Opens Zonal Basis For Bidders

Share

The Managing Director of the Federal Housing Authority (FHA), Hon. Oyetunde Ojo on Saturday, said in his foresight to forestall stampedes it has put some measures to ensure the slated opening of bids does not cause unnecessary stampedes.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday said, “I am addressing you today to provide an update on the current situation and to reassure you that we are taking all necessary steps to ensure your safety and well-being.

“I understand that recent developments may have caused concern and uncertainty among some bidders. I therefore want to assure you that we are committed to transparency and open communication.

“To avoid any misinformation or speculation, I urge you all to rely only on official communication channels for updates. We will provide regular updates and address any concerns you may have.

“In the meantime, I urge everyone to remain calm and composed. Your safety and well-being are our top priorities, and we are working diligently to ensure that.

If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out to us directly.

Following the submission of Tenders for the Renewed Hope Housing projects slated for the 30th of December 2024, and in view of the facts that the Authority has received over 2000 bids, the Management of Federal Housing Authority hereby makes the following announcement to forestall any incidents of crowd controlled issues or stampede following the large number of crowd expected:

1. That the bids would be opened zone by zone starting from the South-South North West, South East, North East North Central, and South West.

2. Each of the Zones would be opened every day starting from the South-South on the 30th of December, 2024, North West; 31stof December 2024, South East, 2nd of January, 2025, North East,3rd of January, 2025, North Central, 6th of January, 2025 and South West 7th January, 2025.

3. Only the Managing Director of each company or its representative would be allowed.

4. Every representative would be cleared at the gate to gain access to the FHA Head Office.

The Authority is constrained to this measure in view of the huge crowd expected and to check against any incident of crowd control or stampede.

All inconveniences are hereby regretted.

