Stampede: FG Must Compensate Victims – Falana

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and Human Rights activist, Mr Femi Falana, has asked the Federal Government to set up machinery to compensate the families of those who lost their loved ones in the stampedes that occurred in different parts of the country.

Pointedly, Falana said the Nigeria Police should be held responsible for the stampedes that led to the loss of lives in some states in the part of the country as they shirked their responsibilities during the event that led to the death of more than 70 people.

Also, Falana asked the government under Lucky Aiyedatiwa to do everything possible to ensure reconciliation with the family of his boss, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, so that there would be harmony before next year’s memorial lecture in honour of the former governor.

The lecture titled: “Security Sector Reform in Promoting Peace, Stability, and Development: The Ondo State Example ” was delivered in honour of the late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State

Falana noted that the stampedes that occurred during the distribution of food items and other palliatives in the country were a national tragedy. He, however, said the Nigerian police, saddled with the right under the constitution to protect the citizens of the country at all public gatherings, failed to live up to its responsibilities.

His words “The blame should also go to the Nigeria Police Force because of their sheer incompetence to protect those who lost their lives in those stampedes.

“If there is any noise that disturbed the neighbours, the police would come. If a few people gathered on the street in a tumultuous manner, the police would come.

“Under Section 83, subsection 4 of the Police Establishment Act, 2020, if there is a rally, public meeting, or state rally, the police shall provide adequate security for the people.

“It was a failure that led to the loss of lives in those stampedes. In traditional political meetings and protests, the law states that the police shall provide security so that hoodlums would not break into protests and cause mayhem.”

Falana called for systemic reforms to protect the dignity and lives of the citizens, Falana advised the Nigerian police to always take decisive steps to forestall such incidents.

According to him, the federal government led by President Bola Tinubu should ensure there is compensation for the families of the victims.

His words “It is the management of protests and public meetings in our country that is the problem in our country. I therefore suggest that because we operate a capitalist system, somebody must bear responsibility for any damage.

“The federal government must pay compensation to the families of those who lost their lives in the stampedes because of the failure and negligence of the Nigeria Police Force,” he added.

In his remark, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa described the former Ondo governor, Akeredolu, as a man of courage who always spoke the “truth” to power.

Aiyedatiwa noted that the late Akeredolu fought for the advancement of democracy and the rule of law in the country.

Aiyedatiwa said “As we pay tribute to this legendary citizen of Nigeria, this event is a testament to his enduring legacy and the profound impacts he had on our state and Nigeria at large.

“We must continue to remember his unwavering commitment to the welfare and development of our state. We must celebrate him for his selfless service, visionary leadership, and infectious passion for progress, which continue to inspire us.

“Arakunrin Akeredolu was that courageous leader who spoke truth to power and fought for the advancement of democracy and the Rule of Law in our country.”

