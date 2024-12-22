Stampede: Buhari Mourns Oyo, Anambra, FCT Victims

Share

On Sunday, the immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari expressed deep sympathy over the stampedes that claimed multiple lives in Oyo, Anambra State and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Buhari commiserates with the victims’ families, the state governors and the people of the states in a press statement titled, “Buhari Condoles Loss of Lives in Stampedes, Extends Christmas/New Year Greetings.”

Speaking through his media spokesman, Garba Shehu, the former Nigerian leader, also sent his heartfelt condolences to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and sympathized with the affected communities.

The former President also extended his sympathies to Governors, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, and Prof. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State, with the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, encouraged them to convey his support and prayers to the families and loved ones of the victims

As the nation prepares for the holiday season, the former President extended warm Christmas and New Year wishes to Nigerians, urging them to embrace compassion, unity, and peace, in line with the teachings of Jesus Christ.

“The former President also sympathised with the Catholic community, which has been affected.

“Muhammadu Buhari extended his warm wishes to Nigerians on the occasion of Christmas and called on fellow countrymen to reflect on the noble teachings of Jesus Christ,” the statement added.

