Stampede: Blame Govt Failure, Not Organisers For Deaths – Obi

Former Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Mr Peter Obi, has attributed the deaths recorded in Abuja and Anambra State over the struggle for palliatives, to Nigerians’ desperate search for survival, in the face of the Federal Government’s induced harsh economic situation in the country.

Obi in a statement on his X platform, said while he will not cast blame, he will instead appreciate the organisers of these events for their kind gestures in providing palliatives and support to society, especially the poor.

He added that these tragedies reflect the systemic failures that plague the society.

“The desperate quest for survival in these harsh economic times has driven our people to extremes in their search for food, often at the cost of their lives,” Obi stated.

He wondered how to explain that in a nation blessed with abundant resources, people are dying of hunger in such numbers.

“How is it possible that we cannot feed our citizens despite the vast, fertile lands our nation is endowed with? My heart bleeds.

“One can only imagine the pain their families are enduring at this moment. My heart goes out to them,” the former Anambra State government stated.

He expressed sadness by the tragic loss of lives, which he noted, was “in desperate searches for food,” and commiserated with the affected families of “the good people of Oyo, Anambra, and the FCT over these tragic incidents. May God grant them, and all of us, the strength to bear these painful losses.

