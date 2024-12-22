Stampede: Atiku Calls For Better Crowd Management

Share

Amid the growing stampede across the country in recent times, former Nigerian Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has called for the urgent need for better crowd control during large gatherings to abate future recurrences of stampede in the country.

Atiku made this remark while expressing his deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives in stampedes that occurred in Okija, Anambra State, and Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Saturday.

These incidents, which claimed multiple lives, come on the heels of a similar tragedy in Ibadan, Oyo State, where nearly three dozen children lost their lives during a funfair stampede.

Atiku extended condolences to the families of the victims and called for prayers for the departed.

He also expressed solidarity with the governments of Anambra and the FCT, as well as the Catholic Church, particularly the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Maitama, which was impacted by the events.

While emphasizing the need for crowd control during large gatherings, Atiku stated; “It is imperative that those entrusted with the organization of such large-scale events take the utmost care in crowd management, prioritizing the safety and well-being of all participants,” he added.

In his message of condolence, Atiku also offered prayers for the bereaved.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the grieving families, that they may find solace and with the departed, that they may rest in eternal peace,” Atiku said

These recurring tragedies have ignited a renewed call for stricter safety measures at public events across the country to prevent further loss of lives.

