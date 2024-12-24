Stampede: Anglican Primate Calls For Food Security In Nigeria

Share

Following the recent stampedes experienced during the distribution of food palliatives in Abuja, Ibadan, and Anambra, the Primate, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Most Rev Henry Ndukuba called for more attention towards ensuring food security in the country.

Ndukubab made this appeal while speaking at a press conference on Monday in Abuja, stressing that the incidents called for more urgent attention to address poverty and hunger in the country.

The Anglican Primate also underscored the need for Nigerians to embrace patriotism and love for one another.

“The issue of food security must be taken seriously.

“Tackling the problem of insecurity is also an urgent matter because, if you look at what we are suffering now, many farmers cannot go to the farm because they do not feel safe.

“If farmers don’t go to the farm and bring out food, there will be nothing for us to eat. The little that is provided will result in a scramble by many to get a share, and that speaks to the foundational issues of this nation,” he said.

