Stampede: Abiodun Visits Makinde, Urges NGOs’ Support

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has admonished Non-Gover nmental Organisations (NGOs), charitable organisations, and individuals who wish to distribute palliative aid to the people to involve the government to prevent a chaotic situation that could lead to the loss of lives.

Abiodun, who spoke when he visited Oyo State Governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde, in his office in Ibadan regarding the stampede that occurred in the city last week, said such an incident would not have happened if the state government had been involved.

He said: “I am here on behalf of myself, the government, and the good people of Ogun State and the Southern Governors’ Forum (SGF) to commiserate with the governor of Oyo State and the people on the unfortunate incident that happened on Wednesday, December 18th, where a good initiative turned sour.”

