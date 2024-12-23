Stampede: Abia Govt Bans Throwing Cash At Crowd

Share

Following the stampedes across the state country, the Abia State Government has warned citizens and organisations against any moves that could engender lives in a stampede, including the spraying of cash and gift items in gatherings with large turnouts.

The warning followed the recent tragic stampede incidents in Oyo, Abuja, and Anambra States over the weekend.

According to a press statement issued by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma, and titled “Public Safety Alert,” Governor Alex Otti, commiserated with the families and loved ones of victims of stampedes that occurred in Oyo, Abuja, and Anambra.

The statement further read, “Following this frightening upsurge in cases of stampedes being witnessed in different parts of the country, especially during this festive period, as a result of challenges with crowd control by organisers and participants in different events/programmes, the Governor wishes to call on organisers of all kinds of programmes that would require a reasonable crowd to make sure they put in place all safety measures to avoid a stampede of any type that may lead to loss of lives.”

“The government also wishes to strongly warn against any unethical practices like spraying or throwing of money or gift items into a crowd of people, given its propensity to lead to a stampede.”

“Organisers of any event that would require a large crowd of people should get across to the Abia State Homeland Security or Local Government Authority for the necessary guidance and support to ensure the safety of attendees.”

The government warned, “The government shall come down very hard on any person or group that ignores this safety directive.”

