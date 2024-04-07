Stampede: 9 Persons, NSCDC Personnel Die, 30 Injured In Sokoto

Tragedy struck in the Sokoto Community resulting in the death of 10 people and over 30 sustaining various degrees of injuries while trying to benefit from the forthcoming Sallah packages at the Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko’s residence in Sokoto.

However, a reliable source close to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the state confirmed the incident saying at least 9 people including the Corps personnel attached to Gawon Nama Post, Fatima Labaran died as a result of the stampede.

The deceased, Labaran according to preliminary investigations by the NSCD revealed that the Labaran died after she saved the life of a teenage boy who was involved in the incident.

The source also confirmed that over 30 people who sustained injuries were receiving medical treatments in various government-owned hospitals in the state.

Further gathered revealed that the victims met their Waterloo last Thursday night when the deceased was trapped and as a result stamped in an effort to assess the main entrance gate to Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko’s residence along Gawon Nama area in the state.

Also, it was gathered that youth from different parts of the state assembled at the Senator’s place to receive their share of textile materials and cash assistance as was the tradition annually by the Senator to bring relief to the less privileged to celebrate the Sallah festival with ease.

It has been the tradition of Senator Wamakko during the last 10 days of Ramadan shares textiles materials to people who were physically present .