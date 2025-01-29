Stampede: 30 Killed At Hindu Mega-Festival In India

Share

No fewer than 30 people reportedly lost their lives on Wednesday in a stampede at the world’s largest religious gathering in India, with several. injured.

New Telegraph gathered that the incident occured when pilgrims rushed to participate in a sacred day of ritual bathing, people sleeping and sitting on the ground near the rivers were trampled by huge swells of devotees coming towards them in the darkness.

Rescue teams carrying victims from the accident site weaved through piles of clothes, shoes and other discarded belongings.

READ ALSO

Also, Police were seen carrying stretchers bearing the bodies of victims draped with thick blankets

Authorities have yet to officially confirm the number of dead in the stampede, which took place around 1:00 am (1930 GMT Tuesday).

However, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the accident was extremely sad and offered his deepest condolences to the relatives of those killed.

“I wish for the speedy recovery of all injured,” he added.

Share

Please follow and like us: