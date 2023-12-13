Stam: Antony Not Good Enough To Be Man Utd Player

Manchester United legend, Jaap Stam has labelled the club’s attacker, Antony dos Santos, saying the Brazilian does not meet the standard to play for the Red Devils.

Antony, who made his debut and also scored his first goal for the club against Arsenal in the 2022/2023 season, has struggled to make an impact at Man Utd.

He also registered three assists and eight goals in his debut season for the club.

However, the 23-year-old has not scored or registered an assist for the club this season.

“From what I have seen from Antony, he’s not good enough at this level that we are looking for at United.

“Because you are also looking for a player who can have a difficult time and struggle when he comes in, but [we can see] where he is making progress to get to that level.

“When you are looking at Antony now, at this moment, you don’t see where he can make the progress to make the next step in the Premier League, to be up there with the top wingers who can make a difference”, Stam told the Stick to Football podcast.