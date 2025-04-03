Stakeholders Urged To Advocate For Improved Sexual, Reproductive Health Rights

Share

Association of Northern Women Entrepreneurs (ANWE), with support from Plan International under the ASPIRE project funded by Global Affairs Canada, has urged stakeholders to advocate for improved Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights (SRHR) for girls and young women in Nigeria.

The organization made this call during a series of advocacy meetings, roundtable discussions, and conferences held at the Malik Palace Hotel, Sokoto.

These events brought together stakeholders from various sectors, including government, civil society, healthcare, education, and others, to discuss Sexual, Reproductive and Health Rights (SRHR).

According to Ms. Faridah Hamzat, Co-Founder of ANWE, the organization was established to build the capacity of women from Northern Nigeria.

Hamzat emphasized that the well-being of these women affects every aspect of their lives, and without good health, they cannot engage in economic activities, which are crucial for societal development in Sokoto State.

Barrister Hafsat Sahabi Dange, President of ANWE, stated that the organization aims to advocate for the general well-being of women in various capacities.

Key discussions during the meetings focused on the challenges and barriers that girls and young women face in accessing SRHR services and information.

The discussions centered on the restricted access to information related to SRHR, policies and laws that hinder SRHR.

Others are the harmful cultural and social norms that perpetuate stigma and discrimination and Inadequate healthcare infrastructure services.

Participants emphasized the need for collective action to address these challenges and ensure that girls and young women have access to accurate information, quality healthcare, and supportive environments.

The roundtable meeting resulted in a set of commitments and recommendations, including strengthening policies and laws to protect and promote SRHR.

The increasing investment in comprehensive education and healthcare infrastructure and engaging community leaders and influencers to challenge harmful cultural, social norms.

Establishing and improving health centers in schools and creating pad banks in addition to enhancing collaboration, coordination among stakeholders to ensure a unified response to SRHR challenges.

These activities marked the beginning of a sustained effort to advocate for improved SRHR for girls and young women in Nigeria.

The Participants committed to ongoing collaboration and engagement to translate the meeting’s outcomes into tangible actions and policy changes.

