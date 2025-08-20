Stakeholders Urge TCN to Monitor Power Facilities, Improve Connectivity

Stakeholders in the power industry have urged the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to monitor its facilities across the country to reduce incessant grid collapse.

The stakeholders, who made this call during a community sensitisation programme at Umelu community in Benin, Edo State, also urged the TCN to improve connectivity among rural communities to enhance the availability of power in Nigeria.

This is also as Engr Charles Iwuamadi, General Manager of TCN, Benin Region, has identified vandalism of power infrastructure as one of the primary causes of repeated national grid collapses across the country.

He also raised concern over the increasing number of illegal structures erected under high-tension transmission lines and warned residents against encroaching on the company’s right-of-way, highlighting the significant safety and health hazards such actions pose.

“Vandalism is directly proportional to the number of system collapses. A greater number of times when we have a grid collapse, it is a result of vandalism. In the last five years, vandalism has increased by over 30 per cent. If not for how we have been managing the system, the number of collapses would have doubled,” Iwuamadi said.

He explained that transmission towers and lines are critical national assets that form part of the interconnected power grid, which moves electricity across the country. He noted that vandalising a single line can destabilise the entire network, leading to widespread power outages.

Speaking on the danger of erecting buildings under power lines, Iwuamadi stressed that such actions endanger lives.

“Residing under transmission towers exposes people to high radiation, health hazards, and the danger of instant death if a line snaps and drops. Human beings and structures cannot withstand the impact of a 330kV line. It is not only illegal but deadly,” he cautioned.

While acknowledging that demolition of illegal structures remains an option, he emphasised that the company prioritises public awareness over punitive measures.

“Instead of going through the route of arresting people, it is better we sensitise. When people are adequately informed, they will be on the same page with us,” he added.

Iwuamadi commended the Umelu community for maintaining peace and cooperation along the 131-kilometre Benin–Onitsha transmission line and encouraged residents to continue their support.

The sensitisation initiative, he explained, is part of a broader national campaign by the TCN aimed at reducing vandalism, safeguarding the national grid, and ensuring a stable electricity supply.

Deputy Commandant Suleiman Mohammed, Head of the Critical National Assets Unit of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Edo Command, echoed the TCN’s concerns. He urged community members to protect government infrastructure.

“Any presence of government facilities in your place should be protected. When you vandalise it, you deprive yourself. The money the government should use to bring new projects will instead be used to repair the damaged ones,” he said.

He further warned that communities with frequent incidents of vandalism may lose out on future government projects, as such investments are directed to safer areas.