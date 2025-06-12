Stakeholders Urge Nigerian Businesses To Tap Into Manufacturing Potential

Share

Key stakeholders in the Nigerian business environment have stated that more foreign investors are entering Nigeria to establish businesses despite prevailing economic challenges, even as some local businesses continue to complain about the operating environment.

Director of Coleman Wires and Cables Industries Limited, Mr. George Onafowokan; Director General of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Mr. Olusola Obadimu, and; founder of Zetamind Consulting Limited, Adetunji Aderinto, who made this known in Lagos recently, said that business owners could not continue to hinge on the country’s prevailing economic challenges as reasons for their woes.

Onafowokan urged Nigerian manufacturers to look inward and explore the abundant opportunities within the country to boost enterprises.

Speaking as the Chairman of the Ogun State chapter of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) during a panel session, Onafowokan disclosed that, in his capacity, he signed off on applications from companies joining the association.

From this vintage point, he noted a growing trend of foreign businesses setting up in Nigeria, contrasting it with the hesitancy and pessimism of some local firms.

Commenting on multiple taxation, the Coleman MD described it as detrimental to the manufacturing sector. Nevertheless, he emphasized that, despite these hurdles, foreign investors continued to establish operations in Nigeria, while some local manufacturers are hesitant.

“There are opportunities to tap into. We only need to take a longterm view and be deliberate,” Onafowokan said. Onafowokan concluded by asserting that Nigerian-made products, such as those from Coleman Cables, surpassed many foreign alternatives in quality.

He encouraged Nigerians not to compromise the country’s potential for short-term gains elsewhere. In the same vein, Aderinto, founder of Zetamind Consulting Limited and a fellow panelist, remarked that foreign investors often recognized prospects in the Nigerian market that many local manufacturers overlook.

He advised manufacturers to reduce costs through technology adoption and data utilization. “Some manufacturers shut down operations because they don’t understand what their customers need.

They need to increase market share and strengthen their supply chains,” Aderinto added. Also speaking at the event, Obadimu called on the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to take urgent steps to curb inflation.

He also urged state governments to focus more on people centric development rather than internally generated revenue alone. The panelists collectively encouraged Nigerians to patronize locally made products and commended the Federal Government’s efforts in promoting the “Buy Nigeria” campaign.

Share