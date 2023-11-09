Stakeholders Urge Media To Leverage Technology, Innovation

Digital transformations, AI, business models and the future of media in Africa are some of the topics explored by stakeholders at the Bloomberg Africa Business Media Innovators Forum 2023 held in Cape Town, South Africa. For the media across the continent to thrive and withstand the future challenges, they were urged to invest in technologies that would boost their operation. They gave the advice as they explored innovative approaches to fostering a vibrant media sector in Africa.

The forum, co-hosted by M. Scott Havens, CEO, Bloomberg Media, Matthew Winkler, Editor- in-Chief Emeritus, Bloomberg News, and Erana Stennett, Corporate Philanthropy Middle East and Africa, Bloomberg, the ABMI forum, focussed on the ideas and business solutions that could contribute to the future of media and journalism in Africa. Speakers at the forum included media owners, senior editors, business leaders, government officials, community leaders and philanthropic organisations from over 10 countries.

The spoke on the influence of AI and digital technologies on media in Africa, the future of work in the newsroom and the sustainability of legacy publications across the continent. LaSharah Bunting, CEO, Online News Association, said: “Media continues to evolve with the needs and development of our readers, watchers, and listeners. As our viewers have changed, so too have our ways of working. I look forward to discussing how newsrooms harness the opportunities of our evolving media landscape, while also tackling some of the most pressing challenges, such as misinformation and fake news.”

Thembisa Fakude, CEO, Mail & Guardian, said: “While technological innovation is providing huge opportunities for African media to open its reporting to a wider audience, we must be mindful of the risks that come with this, particularly around misinformation. Given the pace of this technological revolution, it’s crucial that the news industry comes together to discuss how we continue creating a vibrant and responsible news industry that informs the public while supporting economic growth right across the continent.”

Also speaking, Danai Gurira, Actress, Playwright, Activist, Artistic Director of Almasi Collaborative Arts, UN Women Goodwill Ambassador, said: “Storytelling is one of the most powerful tools for changing perception of Africa and allowing a complex, rich self exploration of its history and unique culture. It’s boundless possibilities to give Africa it’s own voice is what brought me to writing and acting, and I seek to connect with other innovators to share ideas and discuss solutions for taking Africa’s creative industry to the next level.”