Stakeholders Urge Government To Sustain Family Planning Programme In Adamawa

Stakeholders at a media roundtable dialogue on family planning in Adamawa State have called on the government to intensify efforts to sustain and expand the family planning programme, especially in remote areas.

The dialogue, organised by Development Communications (DevComs) in collaboration with The Challenge Initiative (TCI), brought together representatives from the government, health sector, media, and religious and traditional institutions. The meeting focused on strengthening family planning advocacy and addressing challenges to uptake and sustainability.

Speaking on the topic “Striking Towards Family Planning Self-Reliance in Adamawa State,” TCI State Programme Manager, Mr. Godiya Yusuf, highlighted the positive outcomes of the TCI–Adamawa government partnership.

According to him, the state has seen significant progress since 2022, with family planning acceptors increasing from 47,980 to 149,000 and users of modern contraceptives from 19,024 to 149,155—representing a 47 per cent and 40 per cent increase respectively. He credited the achievements to strong coordination platforms, capacity building for service providers, and improved monitoring and supervision.

These efforts, Yusuf said, have enabled evidence-based planning and improved reproductive health programming. However, challenges persist. He noted frequent stock-outs of family planning commodities, despite the procurement of items worth N22,600 in 2024. Myths and misconceptions, along with deep-rooted cultural and religious beliefs, continue to hamper acceptance of family planning methods.

Yusuf therefore called on the state government to ensure timely release of budgeted funds and to deepen collaboration with religious and traditional leaders to dispel misinformation. The Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Chief Felix Tangwami, represented by Permanent Secretary Zira Bubanani, emphasised the critical role of child spacing in reducing maternal and child mortality.

He urged women of reproductive age to adopt family planning, noting that back-to-back pregnancies often result in complications or death. “The health of women and children is central to the health of society,” he said, while confirming that the Annual Operational Plan for the family planning initiative has been approved.

State Family Planning Focal Person, Aisha Abubakar, further stressed that family planning is about spacing births—not limiting them. She explained that spacing allows women’s bodies time to recover, reducing health risks and supporting maternal wellbeing. With an estimated 1.2 million women of reproductive age in Adamawa, Abubakar reported a significant increase in family planning uptake.

Still, she pointed out that the 2025 allocation of N130 million is insufficient to meet the needs of the programme, especially considering the state’s growing population. She also urged the media to actively combat widespread misconceptions— such as the belief that family planning restricts childbearing entirely—by promoting accurate information and community education. Religious and traditional leaders at the event pledged renewed support for the initiative.

Rev. Victor Sajeh, representing the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), clarified that biblical teachings on fruitfulness do not support indiscriminate childbearing without adequate care. Similarly, Alhaji Bashir Tahir of the Muslim Council emphasised that Islamic teachings support responsible parenting, and that faith leaders will work to educate followers accordingly. Traditional ruler representative, Alhaji Sanusi Yahaya, acknowledged that superstitions still fuel resistance to family planning, especially among men.

He called for intensified maltreated sensitisation to counter misinformation that family planning is a Western population control agenda. All stakeholders agreed that family planning does not contradict cultural or religious values. They commended DevComs and TCI for convening the dialogue and reaffirmed their commitment to promoting child spacing as a tool for healthier families and sustainable development.