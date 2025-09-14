Stakeholders Urge FG To Strengthen Digital Bridge Institute

Stakeholders in the telecom and ICT sector have urged the Federal Government to strengthen the Digital Bridge Institute (DBI) by widening its scope and mandates to effectively bridge skill gaps in the industry, rather than establishing a new National Telecom Academy.

Speaking at the Stakeholders’ Consultative Forum on Skill Gaps in the Telecom Value Chain, themed “Bridging the Telecom Value Chain Skill Gap: Empowering Indigenous Talents for Industry Growth” and organized by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) in Lagos, participants emphasized the need to reposition the DBI to deliver more practical training for industry growth.

Vice President, Nigeria Infrastructure Fund at the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), Mr. Abraham Durosawo, applauded the DBI’s performance but called for an expansion of its mandates, funding, and shareholder base to integrate long-term investors interested in developing Nigeria’s telecom sector.

“The DBI has done an excellent job, but it needs to be strengthened and expanded. We should bring in investors who have the capital and long-term vision for the industry. Why do we need a National Telecom Academy when we can strengthen the DBI?” Durosawo argued.

President of the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Tony Emoekpere, stressed that the industry is facing a shortage of skilled professionals in critical areas such as RF engineering, fiber planning, cybersecurity, data center operations, and project management.

Similarly, Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Gbenga Adebayo, highlighted the urgent need for mid-level technical skills. He recommended that DBI integrate more practical training, with operators sponsoring campuses, offering scholarships, certifications, and job pathways to strengthen workforce retention.

“These so-called small skills are critical. In four years, I lost 12 skilled technicians in my company to Canada, Germany, the U.S., and the UK. It’s not just about training them but retaining them with better incentives and social guarantees,” Adebayo lamented.

The forum concluded that addressing Nigeria’s telecom skill gaps is essential for sustaining sectoral growth, reducing reliance on foreign expertise, and positioning the country for competitiveness in the global digital economy.